Sesame-Seared Ahi Tuna Burger Recipe

Tuna and wasabi are a classic pairing, and their success together in this recipe is no exception. The tangy bite of the wasabi mayo serves as a counterpoint to the rich, savory burger, rounding out the flavor. But not everyone loves that nose-tingling ingredient, and not every store carries it. So, if wasabi mayo is out, what can you do to replace it?

Well, as it turns out, most of the wasabi we eat is not actually real wasabi, from a wasabi plant. As much as 95% of the wasabi we consume stateside is actually just horseradish in disguise. While horseradish and wasabi are in the same family of plants, they do differ in flavor. Horseradish has a little bit more punch than traditional wasabi, and carries a different aroma (as well as being naturally white, rather than green). That said, if you're looking to mimic wasabi mayo but don't have access to the proper ingredient, give prepared horseradish a try. A horseradish mayo might not have the same look, but it should carry a similar flavor and bite.

If you are looking to ditch that tingling green ingredient entirely, there are options for that as well. One of the best alternatives for this recipe would be a sriracha mayo. The sweet heat of sriracha works very well with mayonnaise and a touch of rice vinegar.