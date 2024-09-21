Sesame-Seared Ahi Tuna Burger Recipe
It's hard to beat a classic beef burger, but these ahi tuna burgers — brought to us by recipe developer A.J. Forget — just might accomplish such a mighty task with their gorgeous look of sesame-seared tuna steak and layers and layers of flavor. While seared ahi tuna is a wonderful thing, in these burgers that buttery tuna and nutty sesame is infused with the aromas of garlic, ginger, scallion, and soy sauce. On top of that, panko breadcrumbs add a fluffiness to the burgers, creating a texture that makes every bite just right. Top it all off with a quick cabbage and carrot slaw and a spread of wasabi mayo, and you have yourself something really special.
Your favorite flavors from the sushi platter come home to roost with this burger, bringing tuna, soy, wasabi, and all those lovely aromatics to the table in a handheld package. Whether you are looking for a new take on burgers or a different way to enjoy those Japanese restaurant flavors, this recipe meets in the middle and covers both bases.
Gather the sesame-seared ahi tuna burger ingredients
This recipe is divided into three parts: the burgers, the slaw, and the wasabi mayo. For the burgers you will need ahi tuna, ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce, egg, panko breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and vegetable oil. The slaw requires thinly sliced cabbage and carrots as well as sugar, salt, rice vinegar, and vegetable oil. The wasabi mayo is the simplest of the three, needing just mayonnaise, prepared wasabi, and a touch of rice vinegar. You may also want a few hamburger buns for serving, but these are optional, and you can simply serve the tuna burgers on a bed of slaw. Once you've brough all of these ingredients together, you are ready to start cooking.
Step 1: Make the slaw
Make the slaw by adding all of the slaw ingredients to a large bowl and mixing well. Set aside.
Step 2: Mix up the wasabi mayo
Make the wasabi mayo by mixing the mayonnaise, wasabi, and rice vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 3: Process the tuna
Place the ahi tuna in a food processor and pulse until it reaches a ground meat consistency.
Step 4: Mix the burger ingredients
Scoop the tuna into a mixing bowl and stir in the scallion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, egg, and breadcrumbs. Mix well.
Step 5: Form patties
Form the tuna mixture into 4 even patties.
Step 6: Coat with sesame seeds
Spread the sesame seeds on a plate and press the patties into seeds to form an even coating on both sides.
Step 7: Heat the skillet
Bring a large skillet to medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
Step 8: Sear the burgers
Place the burgers in the skillet and gently press down to ensure the seeds are in contact with the skillet. Fry the burgers for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until the sesame seeds are toasted and the burgers are cooked through.
Step 9: Remove from heat
Remove the patties to a plate.
Step 10: Time to eat
Serve the burgers hot, either on a bed of slaw and topped with a dollop of wasabi mayo, or in traditional hamburger fashion, on a bun with slaw and mayo.
- For the slaw
- 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
- ½ cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the wasabi mayo
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons wasabi
- ½ teaspoon rice vinegar
- For the burgers
- 12 ounces ahi tuna
- 1 tablespoon minced scallion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 4 hamburger buns
- Make the slaw by adding all of the slaw ingredients to a large bowl and mixing well. Set aside.
- Make the wasabi mayo by mixing the mayonnaise, wasabi, and rice vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Place the ahi tuna in a food processor and pulse until it reaches a ground meat consistency.
- Scoop the tuna into a mixing bowl and stir in the scallion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, egg, and breadcrumbs. Mix well.
- Form the tuna mixture into 4 even patties.
- Spread the sesame seeds on a plate and press the patties into seeds to form an even coating on both sides.
- Bring a large skillet to medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
- Place the burgers in the skillet and gently press down to ensure the seeds are in contact with the skillet. Fry the burgers for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until the sesame seeds are toasted and the burgers are cooked through.
- Remove the patties to a plate.
- Serve the burgers hot, either on a bed of slaw and topped with a dollop of wasabi mayo, or in traditional hamburger fashion, on a bun with slaw and mayo.
What can I substitute for wasabi in this ahi tuna burger recipe?
Tuna and wasabi are a classic pairing, and their success together in this recipe is no exception. The tangy bite of the wasabi mayo serves as a counterpoint to the rich, savory burger, rounding out the flavor. But not everyone loves that nose-tingling ingredient, and not every store carries it. So, if wasabi mayo is out, what can you do to replace it?
Well, as it turns out, most of the wasabi we eat is not actually real wasabi, from a wasabi plant. As much as 95% of the wasabi we consume stateside is actually just horseradish in disguise. While horseradish and wasabi are in the same family of plants, they do differ in flavor. Horseradish has a little bit more punch than traditional wasabi, and carries a different aroma (as well as being naturally white, rather than green). That said, if you're looking to mimic wasabi mayo but don't have access to the proper ingredient, give prepared horseradish a try. A horseradish mayo might not have the same look, but it should carry a similar flavor and bite.
If you are looking to ditch that tingling green ingredient entirely, there are options for that as well. One of the best alternatives for this recipe would be a sriracha mayo. The sweet heat of sriracha works very well with mayonnaise and a touch of rice vinegar.
What is ahi tuna?
For many of us, the first tuna varieties that come to mind might be albacore versus skipjack, or even oil-packed versus water-packed. But when it comes to fresh tuna steaks, be they for sushi or for tuna burgers, the names change a bit. Ahi tuna is a name that is often thrown around in the world of tuna steaks and poke, but what does it actually mean?
Ahi, as it turns out, is the Hawaiian name for yellowfin and bigeye tuna. The word ahi literally translates to fire, and as the story goes, these fish were given such a fiery name because of the smoke that would rise from the boats when these aggressive fighters tore out line after being hooked.
As for consumption of ahi tuna, it can be found all over the world, and while it is sometimes canned, it is also often served as seared steaks or used in raw dishes like poke, sushi, or crudo. It is relatively inexpensive, as far as sushi-grade tuna goes, much cheaper than its bluefin cousin, and is a wonderful, meaty fish for many recipes (including these burgers). The flavor of ahi tuna is pretty mild and not too fishy, making it a great choice for those who enjoy seafood but don't want it to taste too much like the sea.