Festive Fall Caramel Apple Milkshake Recipe

Fall-inspired treats are all about comforting festive flavors, and this delicious drink certainly fits the bill. Brimming with sweetness and spice, this caramel apple milkshake by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is a creamy, caramel-topped treat that truly captures the essence of the season.

Combining the rich creaminess of vanilla ice cream with the fruity sweetness of apple pie filling and apple cider, this milkshake is such a fun way to bring the flavors of fall together. A generous drizzle of caramel sauce adds an extra depth of flavor that makes a dreamy pairing for the apple, whilst a hint of cinnamon brings a wonderful warmth. A generous helping of whipped cream on top is the perfect finishing touch, and each sip will taste just like a bite of caramel apple pie.

This milkshake is incredibly easy to make, too. Just blend the ingredients together, pour into glasses, and add your toppings for the ultimate cool and cozy drink.