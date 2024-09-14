Can Pre-Cut Peppers Be Frozen For Later Use?

We're all busy, and home cooks often need to save time whenever and wherever possible. Two of the best ways to do this are prepping ingredients ahead of time and keeping frozen items handy for quick use. Naturally, many may be tempted to combine these techniques, especially with versatile, freezer-friendly vegetables like bell peppers. Prepping and freezing peppers is an excellent way to preserve them and among the best bell pepper hacks you should try, as long as you keep a few things in mind.

Before freezing, it's essential to thoroughly wash and dry the bell peppers, whether they're whole or already sliced. Spread the cut peppers on a baking sheet and stick them in the freezer until they are completely frozen, then repackage them in freezer-safe bags or containers. They'll last six months to a year before they begin to lose quality. However, frozen peppers that are later defrosted don't have all the same benefits as freshly sliced ones. The freezing and defrosting process tends to soften the peppers slightly, making them a better fit for cooked recipes rather than salads or other raw uses.