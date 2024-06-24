Discontinued Panda Express Menu Items We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Like so many other restaurants, Panda Express has discontinued quite a number of its former menu items over the years, and it's always disappointing when a favorite dish mysteriously disappears forever. Some of the discontinued items on our list may bring back fond and nostalgic memories, while others may be ones you probably haven't missed at all.

Panda Express has discontinued individual items as well eliminating entire categories from the menu. If you have been missing a favorite menu item and don't see it on our list, it may be a limited time-only menu item or there are supply chain issues with an ingredient. It's also worth noting that some menu items, like Potstickers and Eggplant Tofu, are currently regional items that the chain still serves, so maybe it's just not available where you live. However, if it hasn't been available for six years or more, as is the case with many of these menu items, we think there's a good bet that you won't see it again. In that case, the sales statistics have spoken, and it's not likely to resurface.