The Major Change Campbell Soup Company Is Making To Its Name

Campbell's red-and-white soup cans are some of the most iconic packaging we can think of, and they're recognizable around the world, even though it's an American company (Campbell's products are sold in some international markets). It's even famous in the art world — pop artist Andy Warhol memorialized Campbell's image with his screen prints in the 1960s of repetitive rows of the soup cans, not only solidifying the company's image in American culture but also making it a famous artistic commentary on mass production. But Campbell's is about to get a makeover with a major change to its official name, which has been Campbell Soup Company since 1922.

The company wants to rebrand as The Campbell's Company, dropping its long association with soup. "This subtle yet important change retains the company's iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company's portfolio," said Campbell's President and CEO Mark Clouse in a company statement. The name change is waiting on shareholder approval and will be voted on in November.

There are lots of surprising items you didn't know Campbell's makes, including everything from snacks to TV dinners and frozen desserts. The company has built out a Snacks division and a Meals & Beverages division, acquired other companies like Sovos Brands, and has plans to continue growing its portfolio in the coming years. So, the name change is meant to represent its wide array of products, which goes way beyond soup.