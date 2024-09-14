10 Ways To Take Your Pulled Pork To The Next Level, According To BBQ Pros

It's hard to find a carnivore who doesn't like pulled pork. Usually made from slow-cooked pork shoulder, or pork butt, the tender, succulent, and flavorful meat is a barbecue favorite, particularly in the Southern U.S. Not only is it melt-in-the-mouth delicious, but the culinary classic can be served in a variety of ways, from pulled pork sandwiches to pulled pork pizza. Provided that it has been cooked correctly, pulled pork is also flavorful enough to stand on its own, alongside side dishes such as coleslaw and traditional mashed potatoes.

There are several different ways of preparing pulled pork at home. While the oven might be the obvious choice for many, some swear by the tenderness and flavor of pulled pork prepared in a slow cooker or a smoker. Whatever method you choose, following a few basic rules can mean the difference between tender, juicy pork, or dry, tough meat. In our quest to discover how to make the perfect pulled pork, we have asked a handful of experts to share their insights on how to prepare, cook, and serve this delicious protein.

Ready to take your pulled pork to the next level? Keep reading for some tips from the BBQ pros.