When Poaching Eggs, Prepping The Water Is Key – Here's Why

Poaching eggs is a coveted kitchen skill, but once you discover the strategy behind the magic, they're sure to be part of your regular breakfast rotation. In addition to selecting high-quality, fresh eggs to poach, the water makes all the difference. Properly brewing up the water is essential when poaching eggs because it ensures a beautifully set, firm white and a runny yolk. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, explained to Mashed that carefully preparing the water reduces the risk of the egg white dispersing in the pan, allowing you to make the best poached egg every time.

The process begins with a crucial step: bringing the water to the right temperature. According to chef Serrano-Bahri, the water should simmer around 180 to 190 F. This range is hot enough to cook the egg gently but not so vigorously that it disturbs the delicate egg as it poaches. People make many mistakes when poaching eggs, including using old eggs, opting for too shallow of a skillet, and keeping the water at a rolling boil. If the water is boiling, the turbulence can break up the whites, leaving you with a scattered, uneven poach. Ideally, "you should only see minor bubbles at the surface, if any," chef Serrano-Bahri shared.