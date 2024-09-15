12 False Facts About Peppercorns You Thought Were True

Peppercorns are something most keen cooks use multiple times a week. Salt and pepper are seen as the two essential seasonings and your pepper mill likely gets a regular workout. But, you may be surprised to learn that some of what you thought you knew about pepper is incorrect. There's a lot of misinformation about peppercorns flying around and this can ultimately end up making your cooking worse.

Many people, for example, think peppercorns begin and end with black pepper, meaning they're missing out on other options. Or, some people believe that every savory dish needs pepper and end up adding it to recipes that would be better without it.

It's nothing to be embarrassed about, we all get things wrong sometimes. But, uncovering the false facts about peppercorns you've spent years believing will help you get to the truth. Once you know more about this incredible spice, you'll soon be using it to its best advantage. You'll get more out of your peppercorns and end up making even more delicious food.