What To Do If Your Eggs Have Been Recalled

Concerns about salmonella infection are at the center of an egg recall announced in early September (check out our report on this egg recall, which has affected nine states). Salmonella is a bacteria capable of causing health issues like fever and diarrhea when ingested, with some individuals experiencing more serious symptoms. Egg recalls can be extremely worrisome to consumers, who may wonder just how to proceed. Fortunately, the CDC offers some guidance on what you can do if you have recalled eggs in your home.

The first step is to discard the eggs immediately without eating them. While not everyone experiences severe salmonella symptoms after eating contaminated food, even mild infections are extremely unpleasant. You can also seek out a refund by returning the recalled eggs to the place of purchase, but be sure to handle them carefully, as salmonella can also be present on eggshells. The next step is to thoroughly clean any areas and objects that came into contact with the eggs. First, clean areas with warm water and soap, then sanitize these areas using products capable of eliminating bacteria. After cleaning, be sure to wash your hands to avoid transferring germs to others.