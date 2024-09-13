Starbucks' New Halloween Merch Is Almost As Scary As Its Early Release Date

We'll admit that fall is approaching and we're as excited as anyone. But while some stores are rolling out their seasonal items earlier and earlier (like Aldi starting pumpkin season early last month), Halloween is still over a month away. That hasn't phased Starbucks, which is kicking off its spooky season this month. In an email sent to Mashed, the coffee chain shared a sneak peek of its Halloween-inspired drinkware collection today, on Friday the 13th. We'll at least admit the date for this reveal is a good pick if you buy into the hype about its creepiness — but do we really need to start the holiday season this early?

Whether you think Halloween should stay firmly planted in October or not, customers can snag this holiday-themed drinkware starting September 17 at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S. But here's the catch — they'll only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Whether you're a fan of chilling cold brews or hot pumpkin lattes (yes, Starbucks' fall menu is already available), this new lineup will add a ghostly vibe to your daily coffee grab. Don't forget that bringing a clean, reusable cup for your order scores you a $0.10 discount, and if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll earn an extra 25 Stars for keeping things sustainable.