Starbucks' New Halloween Merch Is Almost As Scary As Its Early Release Date
We'll admit that fall is approaching and we're as excited as anyone. But while some stores are rolling out their seasonal items earlier and earlier (like Aldi starting pumpkin season early last month), Halloween is still over a month away. That hasn't phased Starbucks, which is kicking off its spooky season this month. In an email sent to Mashed, the coffee chain shared a sneak peek of its Halloween-inspired drinkware collection today, on Friday the 13th. We'll at least admit the date for this reveal is a good pick if you buy into the hype about its creepiness — but do we really need to start the holiday season this early?
Whether you think Halloween should stay firmly planted in October or not, customers can snag this holiday-themed drinkware starting September 17 at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S. But here's the catch — they'll only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Whether you're a fan of chilling cold brews or hot pumpkin lattes (yes, Starbucks' fall menu is already available), this new lineup will add a ghostly vibe to your daily coffee grab. Don't forget that bringing a clean, reusable cup for your order scores you a $0.10 discount, and if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll earn an extra 25 Stars for keeping things sustainable.
What we know about Starbucks' Halloween merch
Starbucks' Halloween merch lineup is a spooky assortment of drinkware, from themed tumblers (move over Stanley) to mugs and other items. One standout is the Purple Potion Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup, available in 16- and 24-ounce sizes ($24.95 and $29.95, respectively) or as a keychain ($14.95). If you're looking for something darker, the Obsidian Ooze Cold Cup ($22.95) will hold 24 ounces of iced drinks in an all-black design.
For hot coffee and tea lovers, the Iridescent Luster Skull Mug ($16.95) is a skull-shaped mug with a pearly finish. There's also a six-pack set of Glow-in-the-Dark Jack O' Lantern Hot Cups ($19.95), featuring different Jack o' Lantern faces to inspire your caffeinated pumpkin carving competition this year. Fans of all-things-kitschy might like the Extraterrestrial Cold Cup with Spaceship Straw Topper ($29.95), which mixes aliens with the fall theme. Lastly, the Multicolor Jack O' Lantern Tumbler ($14.95) offers a similar assortment of pumpkin faces as the six-cup set but all in one design.
The availability of this merch will vary from store to store, so call ahead if you're after a particular item. But the lineup is set to roll out exclusively to many Starbucks locations, including the chain's grocery store, airport, and hospital sites, as well as other licensed stores.