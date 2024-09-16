Store Brand Chips That Give Name Brands A Run For Their Money

Few snacks take up so much space in grocery store aisles as the munchable, crunchable chip. From the origins of the potato chip to the current carnival of tasty treats overfilling shelves, the concept of the humble chip has slowly evolved into a firework display of textures, flavors, and exciting interactive opportunities for chip fans to offer up their imaginative taste combinations for limited-edition runs. The possibilities offered by national brands alone can be enough to make your tastebuds spin. Add in the store-brand duplicates tossed out by grocery chains to get a piece of the snack action and shoppers stand a real chance of chip selection overload.

With devious shrinkflation taking over so many popular chip possibilities by reducing contents while raising prices, having a list of store-brand chips can keep bags from the big names from putting the crunch on your shopping dollars. How do you know which store-brand chips live up to the challenge? Easy: You read this handy round-up I've assembled, detailing which options are worth bagging. It's a savory selection of store-brand snacks that put fire to the feet of popular chip brands by repackaging familiar snacks with new names and novel flavors — and in some instances, new angles on healthful noshing.