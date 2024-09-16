Signs BurgerFi Might Not Be Around Much Longer

It's a tough time to run a fast-food restaurant. According to Ipsos Consumer Tracker, over a third of Americans are eating at fast food chains less in 2024 than they did in the past. As the cost of living soars, customers are instead choosing to spend their money elsewhere. Or, when they are spending their money on fast food, they're far more selective about where they'll spend it. Unsurprisingly, multiple chains are feeling the pinch — BurgerFi included.

First founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2011, the chain sits alongside the likes of Shake Shack and In-n-Out in the "better burger" department (via Technomic), a corner of the market reserved for what we like to consider fancy fast food. While price tags are higher than the likes of McDonald's or Burger King, BurgerFi's comparably high quality is visible in the absence of additives, steroids, hormones, and antibiotics in its Angus beef, fresh, hand-chopped vegetables, and never-frozen potatoes. But this attention to detail hasn't necessarily translated to a flourishing business. From restaurant closures to its ever-changing menu, it's no secret that the fast food chain has struggled recently. The following red flags have us concerned that the end is nigh for BurgerFi.