The Burger Restaurant Chain That Just Filed For Bankruptcy

Numerous chain restaurants have filed for bankruptcy in 2024, and it appears a new establishment has joined the ranks of those companies experiencing dire financial issues. As reported by CNN, BurgerFi filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, due to a combination of rising food costs, higher operating expenses, and decreasing sales due to the closure of store locations. Chapter 11 bankruptcy involves the creation of a repayment plan to reorganize debt.

BurgerFi acquired Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in 2021, and both establishments experienced a 4% decrease in sales figures during the financial quarter ending in July 2024 compared to the same time last year (per a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission). BurgerFi's debt-to-asset ratio illustrates its poor financial condition, as the company claims between $50 million and $100 million in assets, while its debt is projected to range between $100 million and $500 million. The filing affects corporate-owned locations, while BurgerFi franchise locations are excluded. However, the company claims that affected locations will continue to operate during the bankruptcy process.