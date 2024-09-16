The Most Overpriced Sandwich Chains In The US

It's impossible not to notice how expensive it's gotten to buy a basic sandwich at a chain sandwich shop, let alone a combo meal. Somewhere along the line, this basic vehicle of sustenance became a specialty item that can set you back a fair amount of your weekly food money if you're not careful. Did the cost of ingredients rise so much that dining outlets had no choice but to send their prices soaring? It's not like you're being served slabs of platinum on a golden tray with a side of diamond chips. Justifying the drastic increases is getting more and more difficult for restaurants who know that their dedicated clientele who enjoy sandwiches daily aren't likely to give up their taste for sandwiches anytime soon.

In the world of sandwich chains across the U.S., there are clear advantage-takers when it comes to the price of their creations. Whether you are looking at a small bite to tide you over until dinner or planning for your workday lunch, the more readily available shops on the circuit are bound to keep more of your hard earned money than you may be expecting. It's time for a rundown of the most expensive sandwich shops in the fast food business to give conscious consumers a heads-up.