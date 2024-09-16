The Chef-Approved Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Egg Salad
A timeless classic, egg salad is a quick and tasty answer to the eternal question, "What should I have for lunch?" While a simple mixture of hard-boiled egg, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper never disappoints, Nelson Serrano-Bahri — chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board — wants us to know that there are loads of exciting ways we can be gussying up our egg salad. In fact, there are many different ways people around the world make egg salad. (Disclaimer: Serrano-Bahri reminds us that, to ensure food safety, eggs should always be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.)
"My number one tip is using fresh ingredients in your egg salad," Serrano-Bahri told Mashed in an exclusive interview. If you're looking for a protein-packed egg salad recipe, he recommends a combination of cottage cheese and avocado. "Cottage cheese and avocado can also make it creamier," he notes, further recommending lemon juice or vinegar to add acidity.
Rather than just sticking with your typical mayo base, he also says you can add some variation to help lighten things up a bit, like a combination of mayonnaise and Greek yogurt in the dressing "for a tangy, creamy, and full-flavor salad without making it too heavy."
Herbs and veggies take things to the next level
Once you've got the base taken care of, now you can start having some real fun. Including aromatic herbs is a total game changer for egg salad, and makes room for so many different flavor profiles. "I also like mixing fresh herbs with egg salad, from rosemary to tarragon," Nelson Serrano-Bahri told Mashed. Rosemary is rich and earthy and a sprinkle of tarragon brings a subtle sweetness into play. Something like dill, on the other hand, brightens up the whole ensemble for the perfect garden-party-in-your-mouth type of vibe. Of course, smoky paprika and chopped chives are the only things you need if you're looking to match your favorite deviled eggs recipe.
Your egg salad has been appropriately dressed and seasoned, but why stop there? "You can also add some vegetables like fresh or pickled peppers (especially in the dressing!), celery, or onion to add some crunch to the texture of the egg salad," says Serrano-Bahri. Whether using the egg salad as the filling for a sandwich or as a hearty dip with crackers, the additional texture elevates the experience.