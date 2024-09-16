The Chef-Approved Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Egg Salad

A timeless classic, egg salad is a quick and tasty answer to the eternal question, "What should I have for lunch?" While a simple mixture of hard-boiled egg, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper never disappoints, Nelson Serrano-Bahri — chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board — wants us to know that there are loads of exciting ways we can be gussying up our egg salad. In fact, there are many different ways people around the world make egg salad. (Disclaimer: Serrano-Bahri reminds us that, to ensure food safety, eggs should always be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.)

"My number one tip is using fresh ingredients in your egg salad," Serrano-Bahri told Mashed in an exclusive interview. If you're looking for a protein-packed egg salad recipe, he recommends a combination of cottage cheese and avocado. "Cottage cheese and avocado can also make it creamier," he notes, further recommending lemon juice or vinegar to add acidity.

Rather than just sticking with your typical mayo base, he also says you can add some variation to help lighten things up a bit, like a combination of mayonnaise and Greek yogurt in the dressing "for a tangy, creamy, and full-flavor salad without making it too heavy."