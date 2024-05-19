Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Egg Salad Recipe

Egg salad is an easy sandwich filling to make with just a few basic staples, but it can easily be spruced up with customizations. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this protein-packed cottage cheese egg salad recipe that doubles down on nutrition with some tasty swaps and add-ins. Shungu omits the mayo in favor of cottage cheese, which infuses the salad with creaminess and tangy notes without compromising what you love about the classic. "If you're worried about the texture of the cottage cheese, it mimics the texture of the hard-boiled eggs, so it's hard to notice," she reassures, adding, "My husband thought it was regular egg salad!" Not only does the cottage cheese mimic that classic mayo creaminess, but it also bulks up the protein content of the egg salad — and, paired with the eggs themselves and ham, it makes this dish absolutely protein-packed.

Since this egg salad keeps for four to five days in the fridge, Shungu comments, "I love prepping this on the weekend and enjoying it all week." Scoop it with crackers or spread it on bread to make a sandwich. Or, better yet, take a cue from Shungu and improve your morning routine: "My favorite way to enjoy it is on a piece of sourdough toast — the chewy toast paired with the soft and crunchy texture of the egg salad is fantastic."