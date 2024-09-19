Sbarro holds the unfortunate position of being one of the least-liked fast food chains in the U.S., and that's not a new opinion. A 2014 Consumer Reports subscriber survey ranked Sbarro last among 65 chains, with a lack of freshness and value among the reasons. Complaints over the years range from food quality to authenticity. A search online brings up pages of problems. Sbarro has declared bankruptcy twice and closed many locations, and at least part of that can be blamed on how customers perceive the chain.

But the chain has its defenders, and some issues may not actually be based on true preferences. Some complaints are from people just going along with what everyone else says; others are frankly bizarre because they could apply to just about every pizza chain in existence. Often found these days at food courts inside malls and airports, Sbarro has lasted through a somewhat bumpy history. Decades ago, the chain even survived scrutiny from the U.S. government about potential mob ties (later documentation implied that the chain was not connected to the mob and in fact had to pay a lot of "protection" money to stay in business). Along with those bankruptcies, the pandemic, and now social media amplifying all these customer complaints, you'd think it wouldn't be facing a bright future. Yet it continues to do business, selling pizza in whole pies and by the slice along with other dishes, so it must be doing something right, right? Here's a look at why so many people can't stand Sbarro.