The Piping Tip That Creates The Cutest Basket-Style Cupcakes

In order to create the adorable cupcakes you see on social media, you don't always need a ton of specialty tools or even a ton of skill — a few piping tips can make a world of difference in terms of how you're able to decorate your cupcakes. For crafting cute basket-style treats, pick up piping tip 46, also sometimes referred to as the basketweave tip. It has a flat opening that's straight on one side and serrated on the other, and it allows you to pipe out a ribbon of buttercream with small lines throughout it.

You may want to practice a bit on some spare parchment paper before using it on your cupcakes, though, as you do need to figure out how to best layer the horizontal and vertical lines of the buttercream piped with the 46 tip to craft that signature basket look. Once you have the technique mastered, you can use whatever color of buttercream you want, and pair your "basket" with anything from icing flowers, as TikTok user @cakedbyrach did.

You could also go with a seasonal alternative like tiny pumpkins for fall, ornaments for Christmas, or whatever you can dream up. Even if you don't decorate many baked goods, it's worth investing in some different piping tips — star-shaped tips, for example, can be used to pipe out perfectly shaped churros, while others might come in handy for piping picturesque mashed potatoes atop your shepherd's pie or easily filling cannelloni for a baked pasta dish.