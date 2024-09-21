The DC Restaurant With An Unexpected Link To Lincoln's Assassination

One of the sadder lessons we learn in elementary school history is the one where President Lincoln is shot dead while attending a play at Ford's Theater in Washington, D.C. The assassination, which occurred on April 14, 1865, took place less than a week after Confederate troops surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse, effectively marking an end to the Civil War hostilities that had lasted throughout Lincoln's first term. John Wilkes Booth fired the shot, but the crime was planned with co-conspirators at a boarding house run by a woman named Mary Surratt. The property has changed hands and served several purposes over the years, from boarding house to grocery to the restaurant that occupies it today. Since the mid-20th century, the area it's located in has been designated as D.C.'s Chinatown, and the restaurant's name — Wok and Roll — is a playful nod to the neighborhood.

Ever since 2001, Wok and Roll, a restaurant specializing in both Chinese and Japanese cuisine, has called the historic location home. Its menu includes sushi, salads, soups with udon or ramen noodles, a wide array of dumplings, and such dishes as orange chicken and General Tso's bean curd. In addition to food, it features a bar offering classic old-time tiki drinks such as the mai tai, zombie, and planter's punch as well as tropical drinks (yes, there's a difference!) like the daiquiri, piña colada, and blue Hawaii. Perhaps incongruously, considering the building's somber history, Wok and Roll also hosts multilingual karaoke events.