Grilling pineapple is a simple yet transformative cooking technique that brings out the beloved fruit's naturally sweet and sour notes. When placed on a hot grill, the sugars in the pineapple caramelize to create a smoky, slightly-charred exterior that beautifully contrasts with the juicy, vibrant flesh. While grilled pineapple is delicious when served with whipped cream, on a teriyaki burger, in stir-fry, or straight out of the can, chef Giada De Laurentiis has a tasty trick for taking this tropical treat to the next level. Her secret lies in a versatile dessert spread often paired with toast, waffles, ice cream, and pretzels.

If grilled pineapple is on your next cookout's menu, take a page from De Laurentiis' book and snag a jar of chocolate-hazelnut sauce. Chocolate-hazelnut spreads, like the iconic Italian brand Nutella, offer a perfect balance of sweetness with a hint of nuttiness that complements the pineapple's bright, acidic palate. The smoky notes from the grill enhance the chocolate's depth, while the pineapple's tartness cuts through the Nutella's richness.