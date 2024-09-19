The Sweet Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Drizzles On Pineapple
Grilling pineapple is a simple yet transformative cooking technique that brings out the beloved fruit's naturally sweet and sour notes. When placed on a hot grill, the sugars in the pineapple caramelize to create a smoky, slightly-charred exterior that beautifully contrasts with the juicy, vibrant flesh. While grilled pineapple is delicious when served with whipped cream, on a teriyaki burger, in stir-fry, or straight out of the can, chef Giada De Laurentiis has a tasty trick for taking this tropical treat to the next level. Her secret lies in a versatile dessert spread often paired with toast, waffles, ice cream, and pretzels.
If grilled pineapple is on your next cookout's menu, take a page from De Laurentiis' book and snag a jar of chocolate-hazelnut sauce. Chocolate-hazelnut spreads, like the iconic Italian brand Nutella, offer a perfect balance of sweetness with a hint of nuttiness that complements the pineapple's bright, acidic palate. The smoky notes from the grill enhance the chocolate's depth, while the pineapple's tartness cuts through the Nutella's richness.
Garnish your grilled pineapple with Nutella
Giada De Laurentiis' culinary genius doesn't stop with pouring Nutella over the grilled pineapple. She also adds a luxurious dollop of mascarpone infused with a small amount of vanilla extract. Mascarpone is a soft, slightly tangy Italian cheese that offers a mild, milky counterpoint to the zesty pineapple and candylike Nutella. As the mascarpone and vanilla mixture gently melts over the warm pineapple, it creates a luscious, silky layer that cloaks the fruit and chocolate.
For a final touch, De Laurentiis tops the dish with a handful of chopped toasted hazelnuts, which provide a delightful crunch to each bite of the tender pineapple, fragrant chocolate-hazelnut spread, and buttery mascarpone. In addition to delivering a crispy texture, the hazelnuts reinforce the flavors of the Nutella, bringing every element together.
If you're not keen on pineapple but still want to satisfy your chocolate-hazelnut craving, you can prepare countless other decadent Nutella recipes such as crepes, no-bake cookies, sweet and savory cheese balls, and stuffed strawberries. De Laurentiis, a lifelong Nutella fan, also loves making fried Nutella ravioli with wonton wrappers and oil.