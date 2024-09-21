14 Must-Try Italian Pasta Sauces You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

The list of essential Italian pasta sauces can't be complete without mentioning Amatriciana, one of the quintessential Roman pasta dishes, and an all-time favorite for Sophie Minchilli. Like many other pasta sauces, Amatriciana's origin is vague, though it most likely hails from Amatrice, a small town in the province of Rieti, Lazio. There are many theories about its origin, but the most popular says that it is an extension of the white gricia, which also belongs to the group of classic Roman pasta sauces. Gricia is one of the simplest combinations, initially made by local shepherds who tossed pasta in the rendered guanciale (pork jowl) and grated cheese. In Amatrice, the sauce was adapted with the addition of tomatoes to create the contemporary version we know today.

Minchilli explains that the exact ingredients are controversial, but you can't go wrong with canned peeled tomatoes, guanciale, and pecorino. She adds: "No olive oil because of the fat released from the guanciale, and definitely no onions or garlic!" Minchilli shares that this is what she craves the most when traveling, and for her, "it's the epitome of Roman comfort food."

Amatriciana is typically served with spaghetti. However, sometimes spaghetti noodles are swapped with bucatini — the slightly thicker and chewier variety with a hollowed center that resembles spaghetti.