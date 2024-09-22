Man V Food Challenges That No Longer Exist

Adam Richman and Casey Webb let their stomachs lead them through the United States in their respective seasons of "Man v. Food." Both of these TV foodies had plenty of massive wins as well as some inevitable food fails. For the most part, fellow big eaters can follow in their footsteps to take on challenges, but there are certain challenges that are now lost with time. We've scoured past seasons of "Man v. Food" in search of challenges that no longer exist, and some may come as quite the surprise. There are a few reasons these impressive food endeavors are gone, seemingly forever. Either a former challenge spot has closed down shop for good, it no longer carries a menu item, or it created a one-and-done challenge just for its TV spot.

Whatever the reason, these sweet or savory food challenges were once the biggest, hottest, or all around most impressive of their kind. Before you head out on a food-led adventure to one of the spots you've seen glorified on your TV screen, though, make sure that what you seek still actually exists. These destinations, once crammed with cheering diners for the "Man v. Food" challengers, are no longer the home of food challenges that were featured on the food travel show.