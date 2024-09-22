14 Indian Egg Dishes Chefs Think Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Chef Monisha Bharadwaj describes baida curry as "a simple egg curry made in Indian homes all over India." Both "anda" and "baida" are words used for eggs in Hindi, so you might also hear it referred to as anda curry. There are lots of variations depending on who's making it and where, but the one Bharadwaj likes most is a "north Indian version that has a base of onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, spices, cilantro, and dried fenugreek."

Baida curry is a dish you're especially likely to find in Indian homes. Bharadwaj shares, "To me, food is all about memory and this curry was served to me when I was very hungry one night while visiting New Delhi with my mother. I've often cooked it in my kitchen in London when I've craved comfort food and enjoyed it with hot rotis or flatbread."

Even though you can now find versions of this dish all the way down to the Southern tip of India, egg curry originated in Awadh, in the Northern area of the country. The first renditions used boiled eggs wrapped in ground mutton and fried (similar to Scotch eggs). However, many of today's versions use plain eggs. While the modern base is the same and made with onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes, the spices tend to vary. Some people even finish it off with coconut milk. It's served with a variety of Indian breads, rice, or in dosas, a thin savory crepe.