The Tragic Details Of Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is the picture of health — he's strong, lean, and physically fit. But it wasn't always that way. Flay was 26 when he opened his first New York City restaurant, Mesa Grill, and he worked hard. During that time, he put on a lot of weight. "I would work until 11:30 pm and then get dinner ... with a bunch of other cooks. Our routine was to go to Blue Ribbon Brasserie and eat four courses and drink a few bottles of wine. That's, like, a really bad idea to do for a long time," he told Men's Journal.

While he was getting dressed for a New Year's Eve party in 1999, Flay took a good look at himself in the mirror, and didn't like what he saw. He was in his mid-30s, could no longer fit into his clothes, and his health was out of control. Flay decided then and there to reign it in. He started by taking control of his diet and eating at home — he now even prepares his meals when he travels. One thing Flay says he won't give up is ice cream, but he can keep the treats because his exercise regime is on point. "I look and feel healthier now," he shared with Men's Journal. The author of Bobby Flay Fit runs five times a week. And if he's not running, you'll find him cycling, swimming, or in a spin class.