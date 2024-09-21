How Many Patties Will Wendy's Stack On Your Burger?

Legends abound about the burger chain with the spunky, red-headed mascot. You may have heard the reason Wendy's burgers are square is that the founder wanted to show off the patties' high quality with each corner protruding from the bun. The restaurant has also been subject to rumors that patrons can order an exorbitant number of patties and have them stacked on the bun to create one mammoth burger. In fact, a TikTok clip showed a Wendy's employee making the so-called T-Rex burger, which is rumored to include six to 12 burger patties. In this case, the worker placed eight of them on a single bun (and was called a "crook" by a person in the comments for only including one piece of cheese).

While this clip indicates that the multi-patty T-Rex burger is included among the secret menu items you can order from Wendy's, your mileage is likely to vary. We've seen no official statement on whether a Wendy's establishment offers patties a la carte, let alone if staff will situate them on a bun for your culinary enjoyment. One reason this question is so hard to answer is that 95% of Wendy's locations are franchises (per the Wendy's website). Broadly speaking, franchise owners are often allowed to make some decisions at their own discretion. So it's plausible that some Wendy's locations may choose to stack patties purchased on the side, while others might not.