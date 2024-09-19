How Long Should You Boil Eggs For When Making Egg Salad?

The question of how long to boil eggs is not as tricky to answer when you know what you're using them for. Let's say you're making egg salad. Rather than a soft or jammy egg, somewhere in the medium- to hard-boiled range works best. A solid, creamy yolk blends nicely with mayo, herbs, and other seasonings. So, with this in mind, Mashed set out to determine the optimal time to boil eggs for the perfect egg salad.

Mashed spoke with expert Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and the director of innovation at the American Egg Board – an organization dedicated to supporting egg farmers and increasing egg consumption. "Eggs are the foundation for egg salad, and it's important to make sure your eggs are cooked specifically for making egg salad. You want to have a yolk that is fully cooked but still creamy," Serrano-Bahri explains. "As a reminder, to ensure food safety, eggs should always be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit."

An easy egg salad recipe capitalizes on a well-cooked egg's texture. The chef recommends "cooking your eggs for 10 to 12 minutes to make sure the yolk is fully set but still moist." In contrast, six to eight minutes will ensure a softer egg.