How To Make Restaurant-Quality Biscuits And Gravy, According To Experts

Emerging out of Appalachia as a thrifty meal to satiate the labor class, biscuits and gravy is today considered a classic breakfast dish. Plush, golden biscuits smothered in waterfalls of sausage gravy permeates American diners and holes-in-the-wall, with the plate considered a signature at fast-food spots like Hardee's. Yet perhaps the bee in your bonnet has struck to try and whip it up yourself. You think "it's easy enough" and purchase all the ingredients. With knife-and-fork in hand, ready to taste the fruits of your efforts, you realize it's nothing like the version you order all the time at your favorite restaurant — nothing like it at all. What gives?

It's true that biscuits and gravy is a relatively simple recipe. The comforting combination is humble, and certainly far from intimidating in the grand scheme of culinary matters. But maybe your attempts are in need of a tune-up. We spoke to experts Karl Worley, co-founder of Nashville's Biscuit Love, and pastry chef April Franqueza from High Hampton Resort in Cashiers, North Carolina, who graciously dished out advice for home cooks wanting to boost their B&G game. Between excellent baking tips, seasoning recommendations, and the inventive twists they're putting on the traditional meal, there's numerous ways to bring your biscuits and gravy plate to the next level. So grab some napkins and your comfiest pair of eating pants — it's time to get cooking!