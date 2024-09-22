Chicago Vs Appalachia Gravy Bread: Is There Any Real Difference?

The Windy City's many famous foods include Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, giardiniera (an everyday condiment for Sandwich King Jeff Mauro), and the polarizing deep-dish pizza that the late Anthony Bourdain found "abominable." However, a less-celebrated Chi-town favorite is something called "gravy bread," a squishy dish that may have you channeling your inner Clara Peller as you find yourself asking, "Where's the beef?"

Chicago gravy bread consists of a starchy base with a liquid topping. Not an original concept, true, as there's also a dish called Appalachian gravy bread. Are the two really that different? Maybe, maybe not. That depends on how you define "difference." If you'll pardon that bit of Bill Clinton-esque rhetoric, all we mean is that while Chicago gravy bread is somewhat specific in nature, the Appalachian variety is so ill-defined that the first-named dish could be seen as a subcategory of the second.

Complicating matters is the fact that the "gravy" used in Chicago isn't flour-thickened, but is made of meat drippings, or as foodies like to call them, "jus." Still, since this substance may go by the name of gravy, the Chicago-style variant fits under the larger gravy bread umbrella. Of course, so does bread slathered with spaghetti sauce since older Italian-Americans sometimes call this gravy as well. (Even bread with chocolate gravy might qualify, although this might be a bit of a stretch.) Nonetheless, to many outside Chicago, "gravy bread" may imply something that comes with the same white sauce you'd find on biscuits and gravy or the brown gravy that often accompanies Thanksgiving turkey.