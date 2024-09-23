10 Simple Ways To Make Frozen Store-Bought Cooked Chicken Taste Homemade

While using precooked chicken saves time, you may find that it is more of a blank flavor slate. Make your chicken taste homemade with herbs and spices. "For breaded chicken, try adding a dash of paprika or garlic powder before popping it in the oven," said Rena Awada, owner and head chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. "For grilled chicken, fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme can work wonders. Just chop them up and sprinkle generously. This quick prep doesn't take much time, but it makes a big difference in taste. As the chicken bakes, the added seasonings create a delicious aroma and boost the overall flavor, making it taste like you spent way more time in the kitchen than you really did!"

You may also find that while the breading on the chicken crisps up, it lacks flavor. Chef Amy Hand of the Skillful Cook says seasoning is the secret to battling bland breading. "Usually frozen chicken has great breading that fries, bakes, or air fries really well but sometimes the flavor is lackluster," she said. "My tip is to create a spice mix out of garlic salt, onion powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, freshly cracked black pepper, and salt. Sprinkle this liberally over both sides of the breaded chicken before cooking to add a zing of extra flavor."

However, you do want to be mindful of your measurements. "Just remember not to go overboard, as you want to complement the chicken without overpowering it," said Awada.