10 Simple Ways To Make Frozen Store-Bought Cooked Chicken Taste Homemade
It can be a hectic frenzy to get food on the table for the family — especially on those busy weeknights. If meal prep wasn't possible, I find myself turning to the freezer and grabbing some frozen chicken tenders or grilled chicken breasts to save the day. Not only will both myself and the kids eat it, but it's a protein shortcut that allows time to focus on different ingredients and make a cohesive meal. "Precooked frozen chicken provides a practical, safe, and flavorful alternative to raw frozen chicken breast, making it an appealing choice for those seeking convenience without sacrificing quality," said Jane Carroll of Jane Foodie. There is also the safety factor of storing and handling raw chicken that is lessened by using an already-cooked alternative.
But how can you make your frozen chicken taste like you spent time frying it fresh or firing up the grill? Chefs and food experts have given us 10 simple ways that you can amp up store-bought, precooked frozen chicken. From sauce recommendations to cooking hacks, if you follow these tips, you may impress the pickiest of eaters (even a toddler!).
Add more seasoning
While using precooked chicken saves time, you may find that it is more of a blank flavor slate. Make your chicken taste homemade with herbs and spices. "For breaded chicken, try adding a dash of paprika or garlic powder before popping it in the oven," said Rena Awada, owner and head chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. "For grilled chicken, fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme can work wonders. Just chop them up and sprinkle generously. This quick prep doesn't take much time, but it makes a big difference in taste. As the chicken bakes, the added seasonings create a delicious aroma and boost the overall flavor, making it taste like you spent way more time in the kitchen than you really did!"
You may also find that while the breading on the chicken crisps up, it lacks flavor. Chef Amy Hand of the Skillful Cook says seasoning is the secret to battling bland breading. "Usually frozen chicken has great breading that fries, bakes, or air fries really well but sometimes the flavor is lackluster," she said. "My tip is to create a spice mix out of garlic salt, onion powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, freshly cracked black pepper, and salt. Sprinkle this liberally over both sides of the breaded chicken before cooking to add a zing of extra flavor."
However, you do want to be mindful of your measurements. "Just remember not to go overboard, as you want to complement the chicken without overpowering it," said Awada.
Use a flavorful sauce
Brushing on sauce during the last few minutes of cooking can also go a long way to amp up your frozen chicken. Another perk is you get to customize the flavor profiles to your personal preferences. "For breaded chicken, consider a tangy barbecue sauce or a creamy garlic aioli. If you're dealing with grilled chicken, a zesty lemon-pepper marinade or a sweet honey mustard can do wonders," Rena Awada said. "This little trick adds an extra layer of flavor and moisture, making each bite satisfying and delicious. Just make sure to keep an eye on it while cooking to avoid burning."
You can also go simple with sauce to add a homemade touch. "I'm a big fan of butter, lemon juice, and capers with chicken and a sprinkle of fresh herbs like dill or parsley," said Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox. "Chiles and garlic quickly cooked in olive oil with a splash of vinegar can add so much to a simply seasoned piece of chicken."
The timing is another consideration for sauce. "It's best to add sauces after the chicken has been heated. This preserves the texture of breaded chicken, preventing it from getting soggy, and allows grilled chicken to absorb the sauce while still maintaining a crisp exterior," said Thomas George, executive chef of Bombay Brasserie in San Francisco. "If you're using a glaze or reduction, you can add it during the last few minutes of cooking to allow the flavors to meld."
Cook with butter or olive oil
How you heat up the frozen chicken is also key. Experts say you can't go wrong cooking your chicken with butter or olive oil for both flavor reasons and to provide the added benefit of moisture. "Drizzle some pure olive oil into saucepan over a low [or] med[ium] heat, cover for a few minutes. Flip over, crack some pepper on top and cover for another three minutes. The olive oil with some fresh ground pepper will bring it back to life," said Jane Carroll.
You may also benefit by taking the extra step and making a flavored butter – especially for grilled chicken. "For grilled frozen chicken, I suggest using a well-flavored basting butter while cooking. In a frying pan add half a stick of butter, a sprig of fresh rosemary, two cloves of crushed garlic, and black pepper. Slowly melt the butter and allow the flavors to infuse into it. Add the grilled chicken and cook it according to the packaging instructions," said Amy Hand. Now that you've made the delicious butter, experts say you'll want to baste — or pour juices or melted butter over meat during cooking — to prevent your chicken from getting dry. "Baste the chicken with the flavored butter by spooning the butter over the top of the cut throughout the cooking process," Hand said.
Sear your chicken
You may think that precooked frozen chicken can't be simultaneously tenderized and crisped to perfection. However, you can improve the texture of frozen chicken by using a searing technique. Experts say that searing your chicken in a hot pan will give it a golden, crispy exterior that makes your guests think you spent the day cooking. "I recommend searing the chicken first in a hot pan, then adding butter, garlic, and thyme to baste. This will help caramelize the outside and infuse the chicken with rich, fresh flavors," said Thomas George. "After searing, finish it in the oven to bring the chicken up to temperature."
If the oven isn't an option for you, you can braise your chicken to further cook it after searing. "Another option is to start with searing, then braise the chicken in stock with the lid on. This creates steam to tenderize the meat," George said, adding that braising also gives you the opportunity to make a glaze by reducing the stock with wine or mustard.
Add some cheese
Who doesn't love cheese? With the exception of our dairy-intolerant friends, cheese is a crowd-pleaser that adds a burst of flavor to your frozen chicken. "Cheese is a comfort food for many, so by adding it to your frozen chicken meal, you're creating a sense of comfort and familiarity that can make the whole experience more enjoyable," said Rena Awada. She suggests sprinkling shredded cheese like mozzarella or cheddar over the chicken while it bakes in the oven. "As the cheese melts, it creates a gooey, tasty layer that pairs beautifully with the crispiness or succulence of the chicken."
Despite how much you may love cheese you don't want to be too heavy-handed. If you add too much, cheese can overpower the taste of the chicken and leave you with an unbalanced dish. Experts say to pair a small amount of freshly grated cheese with some fresh herbs. "I love to add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top with fresh herbs like minced parsley or basil, and a sprinkle of grated pecorino, Romano, or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese," said Ashley Lonsdale. Another favorite hack for frozen breaded chicken is using it as a fast-track hack to making a homemade parmigiana-style chicken dish, according to Daniel Mancini, co-founder of MamaMancini's. "I recommend heating the cutlets first then topping with sauce and mozzarella, and placing it under the broiler for a minute to melt the cheese," he said.
Pair with some killer homemade sides
Choosing chicken that is already precooked has its time-saving perks. Now, you get to focus on what tasty sides you will pair with your chicken. In order to make your frozen chicken meal taste homemade, experts recommend going with fresh side dishes. "Think along the lines of a crisp salad, roasted vegetables, or a tangy coleslaw. These sides not only add a healthy touch to your plate but also balance the flavors, making your meal feel complete," said Rena Awada. "Preparing fresh sides is quick and easy, plus it gives a nice homemade feel, making the whole dish more appetizing. Just a little effort with your sides can go a long way in transforming a basic meal into something special."
For breaded chicken, Awada suggests topping it with sautéed spinach and cherry tomatoes to dress it up. Or for an added homemade touch on grilled chicken, add chopped bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in the pan with the chicken. You also can't go wrong with a good salad to accompany your chicken. And don't forget the dipping sauce. "Potentially, you can redirect that time roasting a vegetable side or preparing a homemade dipping sauce to go alongside. I'm a big fan of half-homemade meals after a long day," said Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox.
Don't overcook or undercook
How you cook your chicken can also contribute to whether it will pass the homemade test. Amy Hand said that a bonus of buying precooked chicken is that it makes it easier to cook evenly compared to frozen raw chicken. However, according to Rena Awada, people commonly overcook frozen chicken, resulting in dry, tough meat that lacks flavor. "It's also helpful to use a meat thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit before taking it out. This will ensure the chicken is fully cooked but still juicy and flavorful," she said. However, if you do end up overcooking your chicken, Awada suggests shredding or slicing your chicken in a wrap or salad to get moisture from other ingredients.
Undercooking is also a concern, but maybe not as much as it would typically be when working with poultry. "Since the chicken is already cooked, there is a reduced risk of foodborne illnesses that can occur with improperly handled raw chicken. This eliminates concerns about undercooking and the associated health risks," said Jane Carroll.
While buying precooked frozen chicken doesn't need to be defrosted or thawed before reheating, some experts say it can be beneficial. "Oftentimes, the heating instructions supplied by the company will recommend reheating chicken from frozen. However, this method can lead to drying out the already cooked chicken cutlet," said Daniel Mancini. "For the best results, I always recommend fully thawing the chicken in the fridge before reheating."
Use low heat to keep grilled chicken moist
Frozen grilled chicken will require a different approach to reheating, as it doesn't have the crispy exterior that breaded chicken has. However, there is still a chance that you may end up with dry chicken after the reheating process. Jane Carroll provided what she called the secret to bringing frozen grilled chicken to life. "Place 3 tablespoons of water along with ¼ cup of your favorite sauce like our hot honey or our from scratch BBQ sauce along with frozen chicken, approx[imately] 8 ounces (do not thaw, take straight from freezer) over low heat and cover," she said. "The water rehydrates and makes the chicken moist again and the sauce gives you whatever flavor you prefer. Let simmer for three to five minutes tossing once."
Experts also weighed in on how to keep grilled chicken cutlets from drying out. "For grilled cutlets, I like adding a little extra moisture by heating them with a little chicken stock covered with foil — this not only adds moisture, it enhances the flavor and creates a more homemade experience," Daniel Mancini said.
If the stovetop isn't for you, you can also opt for heating in the oven. "Frozen grilled chicken is best when baked in the oven. This will maintain the char and keep the chicken nice and moist," said Amy Hand. The microwave could also be an option, as you don't have a crisp crust you have to worry about getting soggy.
Use an air fryer for crispy breaded chicken
Just like there is a best practice for cooking frozen grilled chicken, experts say there is an optimal way to cook frozen breaded chicken — especially to preserve that golden crispy crust. "Always choose the directions 'for best results,'" said Ashley Lonsdale. "I recommend avoiding the microwave and leaning on an air fryer or a convection oven, if available, for breaded chicken."
The air fryer seems to be the winner among the experts for reheating breaded precooked chicken. "This will give you the crispest and most even result while also being the quickest cooking time," said Amy Hand. Before putting in the air fryer, Jane Carroll said you will want to take the chicken from the freezer and spray it with an even coat of olive oil on both sides. "Heat oven or air fryer at 350 degrees [Fahrenheit] for approximately 10 minutes until golden brown. Flip chicken over after five minutes for crisp[iness] on both sides," she said.
If you don't have an air fryer, you can always reheat the chicken on the stovetop. Just be sure to coat your saucepan with olive oil and use a low or medium temperature. "Add frozen breaded chicken and cook for three to five minutes with no lid then flip and cook for another three to five minutes," Carroll said.
Be mindful of your ingredients
While it is ideal to cook up chicken cutlets in a batch, it's not always possible to do the homemade option. "My grandmother always kept a platter full of chicken cutlets, covered with a kitchen towel in her refrigerator. She would prepare these on Wednesday for a few days worth of meals ahead. This would take her hours, and then there's a huge mess to clean up," said Daniel Mancini. "By using already grilled or breaded chicken cutlets, you save hours of prep and clean up time."
Just because you didn't make your chicken from scratch doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. Being selective when selecting your precooked poultry at the store is another way you can ensure your dish passes the "tastes like homemade" test. Many people have a certain brand loyalty when it comes to their food — and frozen chicken is no exception. Higher quality products mean better taste, according to Jane Carroll, adding that her brand Jane Foodie utilizes, "the highest-grade chicken breast and ingredients that you find in your kitchen, not the chemistry class."
How do you know which brand to choose from the many available in the grocery aisles? You can educate yourself on your preferred option by simply checking the ingredient label. "If it's made with ingredients you use at home, it will taste closer to homemade," said Ashley Lonsdale. "Prioritize quality and flavor will follow." Lonsdale said she chooses pasture-raised or organic chicken whenever possible.