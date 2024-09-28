There was a time when the word ramen was synonymous with instant noodles. Now, don't get us wrong, we love instant noodles, but there's a big difference between that and real ramen. We're not even going to try to compare instant ramen to the restaurant quality stuff, but if you've ever tried to make a good bowl of ramen at home, you might be wondering why it never compares to the restaurant meal.

Maybe your noodles are soggy or mushy instead of springy. Or perhaps the broth you use lacks depth of flavor. Whatever your problem, you may be asking yourself why ramen always tastes better at a restaurant. There's no single answer to this. Generally, it's a combination of factors that makes restaurant ramen so much better than what most people make at home.

We wanted to get to the bottom of matters, so Mashed spoke exclusively with two ramen experts, who let us know what goes into a truly excellent bowl. It might seem like it's just noodles in broth topped with a few choice ingredients, but it's much more complex. Making great ramen is an art — and if you want to craft it yourself at home, it's a good idea learn more about the ingredients and techniques that go into it. These restaurant secrets will help elevate your go-to ramen recipe.