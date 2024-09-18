How Many Styles Of McDonald's Crocs Clips Happy Meal Toys Are There?
It's a great day to be a McDonald's fan with a Crocs collection. Back in 2023, Crocs and McDonald's teamed up to create a colorful collection of shoes inspired by Ronald McDonald's wacky band of buddies, with variations for Grimace, the Hamburglar, and McDonald's classic red-and-yellow color scheme (the shoe brand was busy that year — Crocs also collaborated with Taco Bell in 2023). Now, Crocs and McDonald's are coming together once more, but this time, they're doing it for the kids. A press release revealed that, starting September 17, McDonald's Happy Meal boxes will sport a new design that resembles Crocs' hole-speckled shoes, and kids will be able to customize them with an included sheet of Jibbitz stickers. What's more, each meal will be packed with an exclusive Crocs clip, which will come in eight variations.
These mini replicas of classic Crocs clogs seem perfect for hooking onto backpacks or other personal items. Each colorway comes packed in its own coordinated shoe box, complete with tissue paper for the total new-shoe-unboxing experience. The shoe box will also have a Q.R. code leading to the Happy Meal website, where kids will get the chance to virtually design their own set of Crocs.
The Crocs clips will come in eight unique designs
While vintage Happy Meal toys can be worth a pretty penny, those who make the effort to collect all eight of the new Crocs x McDonald's clip variations will only be doing it for the love of the game. Each Crocs-shaped clip will have a hook on the back and will feature a primary color palette. The first style is a white clog with a blue sole and yellow strap; it's spotted with red, yellow, and blue polka dots, and a signature yellow McDonald's smile completes the look. The second style is a bold red shoe with a white sole and yellow strap, and it features a pattern of layered Happy Meal boxes. Designs three and four are also red, though on the former, McDonald's arches extend up from the top of the shoe and are accented with a yellow smile; the latter displays the yellow arches across the shoe's front.
Designs five, six, and seven all feature a basic smiley face on the front, complete with googly eyes and the classic McDonald's grin. Although each shoe has a white sole and a yellow strap, the body of the shoe will come in either red, blue, or white. The eighth and final design is a sleek white clog with a yellow outline of the Happy Meal box and scattered, yellow McDonald's "M" logos. Now available at participating locations nationwide, the exclusive Crocs clips will be included in Happy Meals while supplies last.