How Many Styles Of McDonald's Crocs Clips Happy Meal Toys Are There?

It's a great day to be a McDonald's fan with a Crocs collection. Back in 2023, Crocs and McDonald's teamed up to create a colorful collection of shoes inspired by Ronald McDonald's wacky band of buddies, with variations for Grimace, the Hamburglar, and McDonald's classic red-and-yellow color scheme (the shoe brand was busy that year — Crocs also collaborated with Taco Bell in 2023). Now, Crocs and McDonald's are coming together once more, but this time, they're doing it for the kids. A press release revealed that, starting September 17, McDonald's Happy Meal boxes will sport a new design that resembles Crocs' hole-speckled shoes, and kids will be able to customize them with an included sheet of Jibbitz stickers. What's more, each meal will be packed with an exclusive Crocs clip, which will come in eight variations.

These mini replicas of classic Crocs clogs seem perfect for hooking onto backpacks or other personal items. Each colorway comes packed in its own coordinated shoe box, complete with tissue paper for the total new-shoe-unboxing experience. The shoe box will also have a Q.R. code leading to the Happy Meal website, where kids will get the chance to virtually design their own set of Crocs.