A Deconstructed Cocktail Provides A Unique Taste With Every Sip

While there are plenty of ways to present your fancy deconstructed cocktails, one that's simple and effective is freezing the drink's ingredients and adding them to your spirit of choice in the form of ice cubes. But it's not as simple as throwing some sweetened lime juice in your everyday ice tray, as Justine Doiron explains: "Just like pasta shapes, how you freeze the elements of a deconstructed cocktail really changes the whole experience, and everyone I've introduced these cocktails to has a different opinion."

If you'd rather not spend a ton of time waiting for your citrusy and sweet elements to enter the picture, Doiron recommends incorporating them in the form of crushed ice rather than hefty cubes for faster dilution. On the other hand, folks who enjoy sipping on straight liquor might prefer a slower dilution rate, giving them a chance to taste each step of the drink's development. This method is more Doiron's speed.

"My preferred way is freezing the elements in large rock glasses but keeping them shallow," she tells us, adding, "That way I can 'stack' the different elements on top of each other in the glass, and it leads to slower dilution. It's all personal preference, [so] you can definitely have fun with any ice form of your choice." If you're feeling particularly ambitious, you might even try freezing lemons into rose-shaped ice cubes for a sour — yet oh-so-sweet — twist!