11 Canned Mandarin Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Deep in the hinterlands of the grocery store, far from the lush, misted section where citrus fruit is allowed to mingle freely in a freshly-picked fellowship, there exists tamed cans of tiny orange slices that offer the assurances of ripe, tangy sweetness in every bite. The specimen in question: the canned mandarin. If you're a clever shopper and you make a stealthy path through the canned food realm, you may find a selection of these brightly-flavored bite size bits waiting to take their place atop your breakfast oats, in your dinner salads, and among your healthier midday snack selections. Whether you choose mandarins for nutrition or mere enjoyment, canned mandarins make it easy to taste the sunshine flavors of citrus all year round.

Which brands of canned mandarins are the most prized among the masses and which should be left to roam the wilds instead of coming home to roost in your pantry? I set out on a satsuma safari to locate the various stock and evaluate their flavors to determine the prime specimens and weed out the weak members of the herd. Yes, I was worried about what might happen if I ate too many oranges all at once, but I dove in regardless. Clearly, there's no length I won't go to when it comes to making sure your canned mandarin choices are prime. Not all heroes wear capes; some of us carry grocery store membership cards and reusable bags instead.