When it comes to private grocery store lines, there are few as well known or as wide-reaching as Costco's Kirkland brand. The celebrated wholesaler professes its dedication to quality in every aspect of the word when it comes to its house-labeled collection of snacks, meats, sauces, spices, beverages, frozen goods, and more. For the most part, consumers have overwhelmingly positive things to say regarding the self-proclaimed caliber of Costco's private assortment of goods.

But as it turns out, not every single item slapped with a Kirkland label in the aisles of your local warehouse will leave you reveling in the superiority of its nutrition label. There are a few Kirkland Signature products in particular that contain ingredients which — in rather stark contrast to the rest of its high-quality offerings — have the potential to make you raise your eyebrows ... and not in a good way. From tuna with shady origins to bacon containing cancer-causing additives to artificially-flavored baked treats, here are the Kirkland brand products made with the lowest quality ingredients.