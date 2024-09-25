The Halloween Drinking Game For A Horror Movie Night In

As Halloween approaches and an eerie chill fills the air, it's the perfect time to gather your bravest friends and settle in for a marathon of horror films. Whether you're revisiting classics like "The Exorcist" and "Night of the Living Dead" or testing your nerves with modern flicks such as "Get Out" and "The Ring," adding a drinking game to your fright fest can transform your movie night into a devilishly good time. Much like the characters who must survive the night against all odds, you'll need a bit of courage — and a sense of humor — to make it through.

So, summon your fellow scary movie buffs; stir up a cauldron of spooky beverages like simple Halloween margaritas, green ghost cocktails, candy corn martinis, or nonalcoholic slow cooker apple cider; and prepare for plenty of shrieks, laughs, and unexpected jump scares. And don't forget to fill bowls with popcorn, chips, and everyone's favorite Halloween candies! From gasping at the iconic shower scene in "Psycho" to jeering the predictable fates of the hapless high schoolers in "Scream," this game will keep you on the edge of your seat.