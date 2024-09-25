The Halloween Drinking Game For A Horror Movie Night In
As Halloween approaches and an eerie chill fills the air, it's the perfect time to gather your bravest friends and settle in for a marathon of horror films. Whether you're revisiting classics like "The Exorcist" and "Night of the Living Dead" or testing your nerves with modern flicks such as "Get Out" and "The Ring," adding a drinking game to your fright fest can transform your movie night into a devilishly good time. Much like the characters who must survive the night against all odds, you'll need a bit of courage — and a sense of humor — to make it through.
So, summon your fellow scary movie buffs; stir up a cauldron of spooky beverages like simple Halloween margaritas, green ghost cocktails, candy corn martinis, or nonalcoholic slow cooker apple cider; and prepare for plenty of shrieks, laughs, and unexpected jump scares. And don't forget to fill bowls with popcorn, chips, and everyone's favorite Halloween candies! From gasping at the iconic shower scene in "Psycho" to jeering the predictable fates of the hapless high schoolers in "Scream," this game will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Take a sip of your potion when...
- A character hears a strange noise and investigates.
- An old, creepy house, shed, or castle is shown.
- It starts storming in the background.
- A character receives an ominous message or warning.
- An uncanny doll or toy appears.
- Whispering or ghostly voices guide the characters to danger.
- Someone finds a mysterious key or map.
- A character gets trapped or locked in a room.
- There is a ghastly reflection in a mirror.
- The characters enter a cemetery or graveyard.
- Someone mentions a curse or legend.
- A character has a weirdly realistic nightmare.
- Someone discovers a disturbing or gruesome scene.
- A character is alone in a room and hears a knock on the door.
- A warning message is written in blood.
- A character attempts make contact with the supernatural (e.g., leading a séance or playing with a Ouija board).
- A character is possessed or under a spell.
- A black cat, owl, crow, snake, or other "bad omen" animal appears.
- Someone starts running.
- A previously defeated villain or monster is somehow resurrected.
Take another drink when...
- A character hears their name uttered by an unknown entity.
- There's a full moon.
- The characters enter a basement or attic.
- The lights flicker or the power goes out.
- Someone falls from a great height.
- A door or window slams shut or creaks open (seemingly by itself).
- The TV turns on or off (seemingly by itself).
- A character is killed or found dead.
- The villain speaks in a distorted or demonic voice.
- Someone is separated from the group.
- A character accidentally releases something evil by reading a passage or chanting a spell.
- Someone levitates or floats.
- A character cracks a well-timed joke to lighten the mood.
- The villain holds their signature weapon.
- A character hides under a bed or in a closet.
- The car won't start at the worst possible moment.
- The soundtrack becomes unnervingly quiet.
- The villain's surprising backstory is disclosed.
- Someone lets out a blood-curdling scream.
- The end credits or a post-credits scene reveals a cliffhanger or twist.