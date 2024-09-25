The Special Ingredient That Gives Hot Dogs A Japanese Twist
If you're looking for a change from standard hot dog condiments, you can get a lot of inspiration from our Japanese-style hot dog recipe. Since there's nothing innately Japanese about a hot dog and bun, this recipe utilizes Japanese-style condiments that correspond to those found on American-style dogs. Pickled ginger brings acidity much like pickle relish does on a Chicago dog. Delicately cooked wasabi butter onions are reminiscent of those on an NYC-style hot dog — but with a horse radish zing. However, there's no room for mustard and ketchup in this hot dog's flavor profile. Tonkatsu sauce and Kewpie mayonnaise take their place. Yet, out of all these ingredients, recipe developer Patterson Watkins singled out Kewpie as the MVP.
They may both be mayo, but Japanese and American varieties are very different — and you can taste it. American mayo uses whole eggs and varying sources of acidity like lemon juice. "Kewpie mayo uses just egg yolks and subs rice vinegar in for the acid, resulting in rich, velvety texture and this neat sweet-umami flavor," as Watkins explained. There are plenty of reasons some people prefer Kewpie mayo: It's smoother, has richer flavor (partially thanks to a touch of MSG), and the squeeze bottles are easy to use.
Kewpie mayo rounds out the hot dog's flavor
Kewpie was invented in Japan in 1925 after the company's founder, Toichiro Nakashima, tried mayonnaise for the first time on a trip to the U.S. Today, Kewpie is the largest mayo brand in Asia and a household staple, especially in Japan. Kewpie is easily accessible in the U.S. and is likely available at your local Asian grocery store.
However, if you don't like the texture of mayo, consider spreading a thin layer of Kewpie on the inside of your hot dog bun and toasting it. You'll still get a hint of that yolk-y flavor. "For me, the balance of savory, umami, zesty, and sweet flavor combo is a real palate pleaser," Patterson Watkins explained. That's a convincing reason to add Kewpie to the list of things like kimchi and pesto you should be putting on your hot dog but aren't.
Kewpie mayo is rich and flavorful without overpowering other condiments like nori (seaweed), sesame seeds, and chives. People who enjoy the flavors of Japanese cuisine will enjoy this twist on the American classic — as well as those who, like Watkins, "love love love a fully loaded, over-the-top hot dog!" Everything from the "copious toppings" to the "inevitable mess" with each bite helps this recipe stay true to what makes hot dogs so well loved.