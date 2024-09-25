The Special Ingredient That Gives Hot Dogs A Japanese Twist

If you're looking for a change from standard hot dog condiments, you can get a lot of inspiration from our Japanese-style hot dog recipe. Since there's nothing innately Japanese about a hot dog and bun, this recipe utilizes Japanese-style condiments that correspond to those found on American-style dogs. Pickled ginger brings acidity much like pickle relish does on a Chicago dog. Delicately cooked wasabi butter onions are reminiscent of those on an NYC-style hot dog — but with a horse radish zing. However, there's no room for mustard and ketchup in this hot dog's flavor profile. Tonkatsu sauce and Kewpie mayonnaise take their place. Yet, out of all these ingredients, recipe developer Patterson Watkins singled out Kewpie as the MVP.

They may both be mayo, but Japanese and American varieties are very different — and you can taste it. American mayo uses whole eggs and varying sources of acidity like lemon juice. "Kewpie mayo uses just egg yolks and subs rice vinegar in for the acid, resulting in rich, velvety texture and this neat sweet-umami flavor," as Watkins explained. There are plenty of reasons some people prefer Kewpie mayo: It's smoother, has richer flavor (partially thanks to a touch of MSG), and the squeeze bottles are easy to use.