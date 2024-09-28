Southern California's Hidden Fast Food Gem Puts The Spotlight On Chili
Southern California is home to dozens of celebrities, but did you know it's the birthplace of several fast-food restaurants, too? McDonald's, Taco Bell, Panda Express, and Julia Child's beloved In-N-Out, are just a few of the eateries that got their start in the area. However, nestled among these world-famous brands is another celebrated chain that might not be on your radar unless you live in the area. Founded in Los Angeles by Tom Koulax in 1946, Original Tommy's is a SoCal fixture that more than one Yelp reviewer has deemed a "gem."
The restaurant's menu stays on the smaller side to ensure speedy service, and is spearheaded by its "world famous burgers" — a title it justifies due to all the foreign press it has received over the years. Still, you shouldn't think of Original Tommy's as just another burger spot. Its grub is made to order using high-quality ingredients and is served in generous portions, and then there's the chili, which is arguably the true star of the menu.
As one Yelper wrote, "Their signature chili is what dreams are made of — rich, flavorful, and a perfect complement their juicy burgers." Burgers not your thing? Original Tommy's also offers its chili atop hot dogs, fries, and tamales, as well as breakfast sandwiches and burritos.
Why you probably won't see Original Tommy's too far outside of SoCal
Original Tommy's quickly started expanding after the opening of its first store, and, as of 2024, has a total of 32 locations, three of which are located in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the remaining 29 are scattered about the Southern California regions, begging the question: Why hasn't the chain grown its footprint beyond this limited area?
Per its website, Original Tommy's has no plans to franchise because doing so could sacrifice the food's quality. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the eatery will expand beyond California, Nevada, and possibly Arizona. That being said, for many years, it was believed that fellow SoCal native In-N-Out would never have an East Coast presence. Yet, in 2023, the chain announced its plans to open locations in Tennessee, so maybe there's still hope that Original Tommy's will one day follow suit.
In the meantime, those wanting to dine at an Original Tommy's will have to head to Southern California to get a taste of one of its world-famous quarter-pound chili cheeseburgers. However, beware of the numerous impostors. In 2019, the LA Times counted 67 restaurants attempting to imitate Original Tommy's. However, even with nearly identical signage and menus, there's one thing they can't get right. "As soon as I was eating it, I could taste the difference," one patron told the outlet. "The chili does not taste the same."