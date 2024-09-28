Southern California's Hidden Fast Food Gem Puts The Spotlight On Chili

Southern California is home to dozens of celebrities, but did you know it's the birthplace of several fast-food restaurants, too? McDonald's, Taco Bell, Panda Express, and Julia Child's beloved In-N-Out, are just a few of the eateries that got their start in the area. However, nestled among these world-famous brands is another celebrated chain that might not be on your radar unless you live in the area. Founded in Los Angeles by Tom Koulax in 1946, Original Tommy's is a SoCal fixture that more than one Yelp reviewer has deemed a "gem."

The restaurant's menu stays on the smaller side to ensure speedy service, and is spearheaded by its "world famous burgers" — a title it justifies due to all the foreign press it has received over the years. Still, you shouldn't think of Original Tommy's as just another burger spot. Its grub is made to order using high-quality ingredients and is served in generous portions, and then there's the chili, which is arguably the true star of the menu.

As one Yelper wrote, "Their signature chili is what dreams are made of — rich, flavorful, and a perfect complement their juicy burgers." Burgers not your thing? Original Tommy's also offers its chili atop hot dogs, fries, and tamales, as well as breakfast sandwiches and burritos.