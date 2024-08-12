13 Old-School Ice Cream Truck Treats You May Have Forgotten

If you listen closely, you can hear it in the distance ... the magical chime of the ice cream truck music-box beacon, ringing through the neighborhood and letting you know to get your money ready. The treats found in these mobile sugar shacks were unlike anything you could get in the store — at the time, anyway. In the years since, several of these unique creations have become available as grocery store picks that can transport you back to your ice cream truck era lickety-split.

Maybe it's been so long since you stood in line for a cool, creamy goody that you've forgotten all about the arctic allure held by an ice cream truck menu. Let's climb in the time travel mobile and take a spin down memory lane, to a time when your favorite snacks found their way to you; all you needed was a handful of change and an attentive ear to get in on the good stuff. These ice cream truck treats may have fallen out of fashion in favor of flashier fare, but their appeal is undeniably worth a revisit.