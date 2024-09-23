Chick-Fil-A's Pimento Cheese Is On The Menu As A Side (For Now)
You may have seen or even tried Chick-fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich before. It's intriguing because it stands out among the fast food chain's relatively short and simple sandwich menu. The sandwich is back on Chick-fil-A's 2024 fall menu for a limited time, but this fan favorite has inspired another menu change. In an e-mail sent to Mashed, the chain revealed that beginning September 23, 2024, the pimento cheese previously only available on the sandwich is debuting as a sold-separately side dish so that customers can enjoy it in even more ways.
Pimento cheese sides will be available for a limited time until supplies run out. This might happen fast, considering the chain's pimento cheese is pretty delicious, per our review of the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich. It will be available any way customers purchase their meal — through the app, in-person, individually, or even for catering. The prices start at $3.99 for a small side and go up to $6.50 for larger containers as part of catering orders.
What can you use a side of pimento cheese for?
Chick-fil-A's pimento cheese consists of a blend of sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and green chiles, much like classic Southern versions of the dish but arguably even creamier since it uses cream cheese in addition to the typical mayo. Chick-fil-A recommends using a side of pimento cheese for plenty of meal upgrades. Customers can dip their waffle fries or nuggets into pimento cheese, spread it on biscuits, or add some to their favorite chicken sandwiches (you can even double dose your honey pepper pimento sandwich if you're feeling extra cheesy). Those who order takeout can eat pimento cheese at home with the saltine crackers that come included with the side or the chain's waffle potato chips. Some may even be tempted to eat it on its own, it's just that tasty.
Pimento cheese fans have the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to thank for this limited side. A relatively new addition to Chick-fil-A's seasonal circuit, the sandwich has become an anticipated fall favorite. Chick-fil-A's Southern-style sandwich first turned heads in 2020, when the menu item was tested in select North Carolina and South Carolina locations. The chain then brought the finalized product to the nationwide fall 2023 menu, featuring the original chicken filet topped with pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of honey on two toasted buns. In 2024, the sandwich is available with a spicy filet as well.