Chick-Fil-A's Pimento Cheese Is On The Menu As A Side (For Now)

You may have seen or even tried Chick-fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich before. It's intriguing because it stands out among the fast food chain's relatively short and simple sandwich menu. The sandwich is back on Chick-fil-A's 2024 fall menu for a limited time, but this fan favorite has inspired another menu change. In an e-mail sent to Mashed, the chain revealed that beginning September 23, 2024, the pimento cheese previously only available on the sandwich is debuting as a sold-separately side dish so that customers can enjoy it in even more ways.

Pimento cheese sides will be available for a limited time until supplies run out. This might happen fast, considering the chain's pimento cheese is pretty delicious, per our review of the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich. It will be available any way customers purchase their meal — through the app, in-person, individually, or even for catering. The prices start at $3.99 for a small side and go up to $6.50 for larger containers as part of catering orders.