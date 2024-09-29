5 Common New England Breakfast Foods

The U.S. is a big, sprawling nation where different regions developed their own food traditions over time. Some traditions have become more widespread than others. If you're anywhere in the U.S. there's a chance you've tried Southern comfort foods such as biscuits and gravy or Brunswick stew that are known and loved throughout the country — and perhaps even the world. However, other regions have also made their mark on the American culinary landscape. For instance, take New England, which boasts a variety of breakfast dishes that people have enjoyed for ages. They include recipes made with unexpected ingredients or that take food traditionally served at dinner time and add them to the morning meal.

While it's impossible to encapsulate an entire region's traditional foods in just a few selections, many of the breakfast foods we're presenting here do have roots spanning back many years and possibly even pre-date the founding of the country. Rye pancakes, sautéed apples, anadama toast, corned beef hash, and fish cakes are just a few dishes that carry on the grand and flavorful New England breakfast tradition.