The Publix Bakery Item You Should Avoid

Like many other grocery chains, Publix has an in-store bakery featuring pastries, cakes, cookies, and more. This might allow a customer to satisfy their sweet tooth without lifting a finger in the kitchen, but not all the offerings are necessarily worth the price of purchase. In an effort to determine which items were tastiest and which are best left at the store, Mashed tested and ranked 14 Publix bakery items.

Our reviewer used their extensive experience as a pastry chef when evaluating each item and considered factors like ingredients, portion size, and price. One product stood out as especially disappointing: an individually sold slice of vanilla cake with buttercream frosting. While you can't argue with the convenience it offers, our reviewer was not impressed with it. A major issue was the lack of moisture. The reviewer explained, "The vanilla cake itself was drier than I had expected." This defect was made even worse by the "ratio of cake to buttercream," as there was too little frosting to make for a satisfying dessert experience.