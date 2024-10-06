Garlic bread might seem basic. You can buy it at every grocery store and it's a staple on restaurant menus. However, it's surprisingly hard to get it right. It's easy to make garlic bread that's pretty decent, but amazing garlic bread might seem out of your reach as a home cook. And, let's not get started on grocery store garlic bread. You might be wondering how your favorite restaurant does it — and we've got answers for you.

We spoke to two chefs who serve garlic bread on their menus. Michael Friedman is a James Beard-nominated chef and owner of several Washington, D.C. restaurants, including All-Purpose, Aventino, and The Red Hen. Steve Chiappetti is executive chef of The Albert and Archive Lounge at Chicago's Hotel EMC2. Both of them have strong feelings about how to make garlic bread the right way and it shows.

If you've been puzzled over why restaurant garlic bread always tastes better than homemade or store-bought options, you're in the right place. You can upgrade grocery store garlic bread as much as you like, and you might even get tasty results, but it won't rival restaurant versions. Instead, you need to learn the secrets of chefs who make it for a living. This information might help you make better garlic bread at home. Or, it might make you change your dinner plans and go out to eat instead.