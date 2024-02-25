16 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Garlic Bread

Whether you're transforming a bowl of plain mashed potatoes into a culinary masterpiece or taking grilled cheese to the next level, there are many delicious foods that can be made even more sublime with an extra ingredient or two. Store-bought garlic bread is the perfect example. With its soft, fluffy texture on the inside and crunchy, butter-drenched crust, it is the perfect accompaniment for everything from pasta dishes to soups, while its spicy garlic flavor acts as a bonus seasoning for the entrée. We are big fans of store-bought garlic bread. Sure, you could make your own, but keeping a loaf on hand in the freezer to pop into the oven last minute is the kind of forward-thinking that will serve you well numerous times over.

Any grocery store you visit will likely have several frozen garlic bread options. You can opt for pillowy loaves, individual garlic knots, or single-serving breadsticks, but whichever you choose, there are a handful of easy upgrades you can employ that will separate them from the crowd. Keep reading to discover which option will steal the show at your next meal.