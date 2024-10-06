The Story Behind Fake Meat And Its Quick Downfall

Fake meat has been around for centuries. All the way back in Ancient China, Buddhist monks were devising vegetarian dishes that resembled meat in order to adhere to their principles of non-violence. Centuries later, during the Han Dynasty (which took place between 206 B.C. and A.D. 220), tofu was invented. In the U.S., the health-crazed Kellogg brothers, who would make a fortune on breakfast cereal, created a peanut-based meat alternative they called Nuttose, which they served their patients at the sanitorium they ran in Michigan. Garden Burgers were invented in the '80s, Quorn came not long after, and in the early 2000s, fast food chains like Burger King and McDonald's began testing out meatless burgers on their menus.

Despite this extensive history, fake meat exploded so rapidly in the late 2010s that it almost felt like a new invention. All of a sudden, vegan meat wasn't just the domain of the vegetarians or the hippies — it was mainstream. Companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat became the darlings of the stock market, and it seemed as if the trend was here to stay. In recent years, however, the demand for fake meat has cratered. Far from being the protein of choice, it's disappearing from menus and its manufacturers are slashing their workforces. We're taking a look back at the rapid rise of this niche of the food industry to find out why it plummeted so quickly. As it turns out, it wasn't that surprising after all.