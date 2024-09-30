The Rock Wants To Eat Salmon On Hot Ones And We're Here For It

Throughout the seasons "Hot Ones" has been on the air, a number of pro wrestling superstars have sat in the hot seat, including Goldberg, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho (whose "bit of the bubbly" AEW catchphrase became a sparkling wine brand). "Hot Ones" has even rated an appearance by the legendary Undertaker, who revealed the surprising fact that he hates to break kayfabe, despite doing just that by appearing on the show. The one coup "Hot Ones" has yet to achieve, however, is landing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The in-ring career of the People's Champion was relatively brief, but he went on to even greater fame and fortune in Hollywood, so the show would obviously love to have him as a guest and has been trying to make this happen for years. While The Rock has yet to agree, he hasn't said no outright. In fact, he once offered to appear — if a certain condition was met.

"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans says he received a note from The Rock that read, "Would you be willing to do, instead of wings, grilled salmon strips?" As Evans told Bloomberg, "In my head I was like, that had to come from his mouth." While the idea of salmon kind of goes against the whole premise of the chicken-centric show, Evans didn't characterize the request as a deal-breaker. However, he did note that further negotiations with The Rock eventually hit a wall (a stone one, no doubt).