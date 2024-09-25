How East Texas Gets A Little Funky With Its Salsa

Texas is renowned for soul-warming cooking, and introducing richness to meals is second nature. Whether it's biscuits smothered in gravy or cornbread dripping with honey, folks in the Lone Star State have a knack for elevating even the simplest fare. It makes sense that among their butter hacks for elevating dishes is mixing it into salsa. The creaminess of the butter blends seamlessly with the acidity of the tomatoes and the fiery kick of the peppers, producing a dynamic contrast. It probably doesn't hurt that butter always tastes better at a restaurant. That's because it's kept at room temperature and served fresh, which also might be how customers can get it out of a squeeze bottle for their salsa.

As the butter melts, it instills the chunky salsa with a subtle silkiness. The pairing reflects the East Texan approach to food: comforting, hearty, and delightfully unexpected. Oddly enough, several East Texans have never heard of this uncommon combo. One user on the Texas subreddit claimed, "I do not associate with people who put butter in their salsa, and I am as East Texas as you can get." Someone else remarked, "That's gotta be a 'revoke your Texan card' offense, right?" In any case, food is meant to be enjoyed — and if it takes a bit of butter, so be it. As another Redditor declared, "I have no shame. That [expletive] is DELICIOUS."