Burger King Vs Culver's Onion Rings: Which Is Better?

Onion rings have always been the step-cousin of the fast food world. The more accommodating taste and texture of the classic french fry pushed this crunchy treat aside in favor of an easier-to-eat side dish that doesn't come apart in your hands after the first bite. No matter how far in the background onion rings have been pushed, outlets like Burger King and Culver's have made sure this alternative option stays in the loop. Of course, this means there's a bit of competition between the two chains as they vie for the dining dollars of onion ring lovers who know their options are limited.

Curiosity about whether Burger King or Culver's has the superior onion ring started itching at my brain. Once that happened, it was only a matter of time before I was gliding through the drive-thru and ordering a batch of both to lay side by side to see how these highly delicious hoops measure up against one another. It may surprise you as much as it surprised me to find that there's more than one way to ring an onion, and Burger King and Culver's each has its own approach to the recipe. Each one has its own elements of appeal, but surely one is a more premium pick to throw your dining dollars at. I was determined to get to the truth about Burger King onion rings versus the rings at Culver's, no matter how crunchy the research got.