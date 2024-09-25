Culver's Infamous CurderBurger Is Returning To Menus For A Limited Run

For the past three years, Culver's has added the limited-time CurderBurger to its menus in October. The CurderBurger actually began as an April Fools' joke in 2021, when the chain tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was releasing a burger consisting solely of one giant cheese curd in between toasted buns. It turned out that people were on board with this joke, so Culver's released the first official version of the CurderBurger that October: a Deluxe burger with a patty-sized cheese curd inside. This year, Culver's is releasing the CurderBurger once again starting October 1 and lasting until the 14th — per a press release — though it's possible it may disappear fairly quickly due to its popularity. Later in the month, Culver's will also release new hot honey cheese curds.

Those who miss the CurderBurger in the many months between Octobers can try out this Culver's CurderBurger hack to cope, which involves adding cheese curd bites into a Deluxe ButterBurger for a nearly identical thing. But it's just not the same — there's something undeniably fun about giant cheese curds.