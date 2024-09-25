Culver's Infamous CurderBurger Is Returning To Menus For A Limited Run
For the past three years, Culver's has added the limited-time CurderBurger to its menus in October. The CurderBurger actually began as an April Fools' joke in 2021, when the chain tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was releasing a burger consisting solely of one giant cheese curd in between toasted buns. It turned out that people were on board with this joke, so Culver's released the first official version of the CurderBurger that October: a Deluxe burger with a patty-sized cheese curd inside. This year, Culver's is releasing the CurderBurger once again starting October 1 and lasting until the 14th — per a press release — though it's possible it may disappear fairly quickly due to its popularity. Later in the month, Culver's will also release new hot honey cheese curds.
Those who miss the CurderBurger in the many months between Octobers can try out this Culver's CurderBurger hack to cope, which involves adding cheese curd bites into a Deluxe ButterBurger for a nearly identical thing. But it's just not the same — there's something undeniably fun about giant cheese curds.
Hot honey cheese curds are Culver's newest creation
Culver's will release the hot honey cheese curds for the very first time on October 15. These curds differentiate themselves from the original Wisconsin curds with a breading that replicates the sweet and spicy notes of hot honey. These special-edition cheese curds will be available at nationwide locations until October 31 or until supplies run out.
Culver's, which was founded in the cheesy state of Wisconsin, is famous for its cheese curds, which are paired with burgers much like french fries are. The release of hot honey cheese curds lands on National Cheese Curd Day, a holiday that the restaurant chain created in 2015. Many national food holidays originated due to marketing reasons, but we can't blame Culver's for wanting to celebrate the deliciousness of cheese curds and the bounties of Wisconsin cheese.