Whether in the form of nuggets, tenders, wings, or sandwich patties, fast food chicken can be surprisingly versatile in home cooking. While often enjoyed on its own (perhaps with a side of fries, biscuits, coleslaw, or dipping sauce), fast food chicken incorporated into familiar recipes can elevate them with minimal effort. With a dash of creativity, you can transform this restaurant staple into a range of protein-rich dishes, all with flavors that taste fresh and homemade.

For instance, rustling up a Caesar salad with chicken nuggets is a clever way to bring a new twist to a classic. Simply chop the nuggets into bite-sized bits and fold them into the mix of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons. The crispy nuggets complement the creamy, tangy Caesar dressing, providing supplemental flavor and texture without any fuss. For a sweet, savory, and Southern-inspired brunch that balances crunchy and fluffy textures, pair fast food chicken nuggets or strips with waffles. Of course, don't forget to pour on the maple syrup.

You can even transform breaded or grilled fast food chicken tenders into a delicious chicken quesadilla. Slice them up and layer them between two flour tortillas with a generous sprinkling of shredded cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and whatever fillings you prefer. Toast the quesadilla in a hot skillet until firm on the outside and gooey on the inside. Serve with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole. Sliced chicken strips also work well stuffed inside of tacos, enchiladas, and burritos.