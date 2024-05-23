16 Chicken Pasta Recipes You'll Want On Repeat
As a hard and fast food rule (that probably no one fully understands), Italians never cook chicken and pasta together. Here in the States, however, we just can't get enough of the combo in all of its variations. A one-two punch in terms of texture, succulent chicken and al dente pasta come together to make the perfectly chewy bite every time. Both so willing and able to absorb the flavors of whatever dish they're thrown into, they blend easily together in any backdrop, whether it be in a classic Italian recipe, an old American favorite, or a cool new fusion dish.
While cheesier preparations can pass for proper comfort food, you can't put this particular duo in a box. Whether combining chicken and pasta with loads of veggies and a well-crafted sauce, or tossing them in a zesty dressing for a chilled pasta salad, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the duo into lighter fare. What we're trying to say is it's an endlessly versatile pairing and — as far as we can tell — dang near impossible to grow tired of. With so many yummy ways to have chicken and pasta together, we decided to round up some of our favorite repeat-worthy recipes.
Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
If you've ever been halfway through your bruschetta appetizer only to find yourself wishing you could have it again as the main course, chicken bruschetta pasta is the meal you've been searching for. With all of the tomatoey, carby deliciousness we love about the original version — plus the addition of simply seasoned baked chicken, a healthy smattering of parmesan cheese, and a sweet balsamic glaze drizzle — this recipe effectively takes the dish from day to night in a way that looks effortless.
Easy Chicken Fajita Pasta
There's nothing on Earth that could make fajita night any better — unless, of course, you wanted to throw some creamy penne pasta into the mix. Incorporating taco seasoning, a melty Mexican cheese blend, and the smokey flavor of charred onions and peppers into the sauce, the pasta could stand alone as a crowd-pleaser. Including pre-chopped chicken makes this a protein-packed meal that's easy to meal prep. A scoop of leftovers on top of a bed of lettuce makes the perfect pasta-salad lunch.
Smoked Chicken Alfredo
A smokey play on the Italian-American favorite, smoked chicken Alfredo checks all of the boxes when you're looking for something that'll stick to your bones a little bit. While the sauce is made simply with all of the usual suspects, the addition of smoked chicken brings a warming element that makes this the ultimate comfort food. Get your pulled chicken pre-cooked and packaged from the grocery, or — if you've got a smoker — make your own with our favorite smoked chicken thighs recipe.
Copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara
Classic carbonara gets its signature sheen from a sauce made with cheese, egg, pork (in the form of guanciale, pancetta, or bacon), and pasta water. In the case of Copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara, however, store-bought Alfredo sauce acts as a time-saving cheat code. Using rotisserie chicken can be another way to cut down on cook time when you're in a pinch. Once you bring in the bacon and the sauteed onions, the carbonara profile really starts coming through. It doesn't take on that Domino's baked pasta bowl vibe until it gets 15 minutes in the oven.
Creamy Chicken Spaghetti
While this recipe also includes cheese, milk, and butter, it's different from your usual cheesy pasta sauce in that it starts with a roux, adding depth and richness to the dish. Cream cheese provides unparalleled creaminess. Meanwhile, shredded cheddar provides the cheese pull of your dreams with every bite. The secret to super flavorful and melt-in-your-mouth chicken is simmering the fully cooked morsels of meat in the sauce while the pasta cooks.
Creamy Jerk Rasta Pasta
Seasoned with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, chili powder, paprika, and cumin, jerk chicken steals the show in this creamy Rasta pasta recipe. Inspired by the flavors of the Caribbean, this Italian-fusion dish uses shredded chicken so you get plenty of meaty goodness. If you've got some extra chicken breasts in the freezer, try making super tender instant pot chicken and shredding it using two forks.
Chicken Lasagna With Red Sauce
There's something about using chicken in a dish that usually calls for beef that feels bold and adventurous (you know — as much as white meat can feel bold and adventurous). That's just one of the many reasons chicken lasagna with red sauce is so satisfying. The others include its super short ingredient list, easy construction, and quick cook time. Oh, and did we mention that (even though it feels daring) it tastes like a hug?
Copycat Cheesecake Factory Pasta Da Vinci
The Cheesecake Factory's Pasta Da Vinci really stands out — an impressive feat when put on a menu with more than 250 items. Rather than visiting the restaurant and overwhelming yourself with options, though, isn't it better to just make it at home (since you'll inevitably wind up getting what you always do, anyway)? With cream, parmesan cheese, crimini mushrooms, and Marsala wine, it has everything we love about Alfredo and Marsala in one dish — and it only takes about 25 minutes to prepare.
Jeff Mauro's Chicken Marsala With A Twist
Inspired by the "Sandwich King" host Jeff Mauro's chicken Marsala, this recipe has all of the sweet and earthy flavors we love about the classic dish, but in the comforting and convenient form of a casserole. Complete with full chicken tenders and egg noodles that have absorbed all of that yummy Marsala sauce, you'd think it couldn't get anymore decadent until suddenly the whole thing is covered in a layer of gooey mozzarella cheese. Alternatively, you can make it dairy free by going sans cheese and using plant-based butter.
Creamy Chicken Stuffed Shells
Like the beautiful lovechild of classic stuffed shells and Southern chicken and dumplings, creamy chicken stuffed shells is a glorious melding of regional comfort foods. In a toothsome twist, the ricotta filling is interlaced with shreds of rotisserie chicken and mozzarella cheese. In lieu of red sauce, a cheesy Alfredo-style sauce covers the ensemble. To give this rich dish a lighter feel, turn up the earthiness by serving it topped with a dollop of pesto and a side salad.
Copycat Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Dipped in milk and doubly coated with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese before being deep dried to crispy perfection, the chicken is — no doubt — pièce de résistance in this yummy Olive Garden copycat. Served with tender bow-tie pasta and steamed veggies, it offers a balanced meal that leaves you feeling like you covered all of your nutritional bases. The cheesy, tangy cream sauce that covers the whole ensemble, however, is what gives you that out-to-dinner decadence.
Chicken Casserole
A timeless classic, this dish utilizes Campbell's cream of mushroom soup to bring one of Granny's favorite bakes to life. For a less mushy, more modern take, try swapping out egg noodles for a pasta shape with a little more bite, like fusilli. Don't forget to brown the chicken beforehand, as a golden sear locks in moisture and adds depth of flavor to the finished product. To cut down on cook time, try pre-cooking the pasta before baking, as well.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
So, there's granny's favorite casserole, and then there's Grant the college guy's favorite casserole. This one would definitely be right up Grant's alley. Made with ranch seasoning, crispy crumbled bacon, and loads of shredded cheese, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole combines a traditional cooking method with a favorite modern flavor combo for a fun fusion dish. Plus, it can also be made and stored in just one pot. When it comes to leftovers, just be sure to add a little milk before reheating in order to restore it to its former, creamy glory.
Chicken And Chorizo Ravioli With Poblano Cream
Another funky fusion dish, chicken and chorizo ravioli with poblano cream combines the comforting textures of Italy with the bold and earthy flavors of Mexico. While rolling out pasta dough and crafting each ravioli by hand is a lengthy process, think of it as a team-building exercise for the whole family or a dedicated practice in self-love. Trust us — tossed in a smokey poblano cream sauce, these spicy little pasta packets will be worth the effort.
Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken
Anything that involves a slow cooker and cream cheese can be downright heavenly, and slow cooker cream cheese chicken is no exception. Although this recipe requires a minimum of four hours to cook (eight if you're going low and slow), it calls for just a handful of ingredients and very little effort. Because the pasta is cooked separately and added later, leftovers can be used for sandwiches, salads, and dips.
Rigatoni Fiorentina
In this creamy classic, chicken and spinach are simmered together in an herbaceous sauce made with rosemary, basil, thyme, oregano, and tomato — in three different forms. While the addition of half and half gives this dish that pretty-in-pink pasta alla vodka vibe, you can easily leave it out for a lighter, dairy-free option. Pro tip: Because your pasta will simmer in the sauce for another 10 minutes after being boiled, drain your rigatoni when it's still al dente to avoid overly-squishy noodles.
