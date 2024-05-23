16 Chicken Pasta Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

As a hard and fast food rule (that probably no one fully understands), Italians never cook chicken and pasta together. Here in the States, however, we just can't get enough of the combo in all of its variations. A one-two punch in terms of texture, succulent chicken and al dente pasta come together to make the perfectly chewy bite every time. Both so willing and able to absorb the flavors of whatever dish they're thrown into, they blend easily together in any backdrop, whether it be in a classic Italian recipe, an old American favorite, or a cool new fusion dish.

While cheesier preparations can pass for proper comfort food, you can't put this particular duo in a box. Whether combining chicken and pasta with loads of veggies and a well-crafted sauce, or tossing them in a zesty dressing for a chilled pasta salad, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the duo into lighter fare. What we're trying to say is it's an endlessly versatile pairing and — as far as we can tell — dang near impossible to grow tired of. With so many yummy ways to have chicken and pasta together, we decided to round up some of our favorite repeat-worthy recipes.